Strictly Come Dancing stars announce Crawley tour date

Strictly Come Dancing dance professionals Ian Waite and 2016 finalist Oti Mabuse are joining forces to embark on a 60-date tour of the UK with their new stage show, which they will be bringing to The Hawth Crawley on Friday March 23 at 7.30pm.

An Audience With Ian Waite and Oti Mabuse – Rhythm of the Night promises dance fans an extravaganza of high intensity Latin and Ballroom favourites in one thrilling evening designed to dazzle.

Ian and Oti always push the boundaries of dance to bring the best out of their celebrity partner, with both reaching the final of the hit BBC Saturday night show.

Last season it was Oti who almost waltzed off with the Glitterball with her partner, Hollyoaks’ Danny Mac.

An Audience With is brought to audiences by the same team who presented the popular Somewhere In Time tour earlier this year, and during the evening dance enthusiasts will be transported away to a place packed with wonderful moments, with both fun-filled, fleet-footed entertainment and a chance to learn more about Ian and Oti and their lives.

And in addition to the stunning performances themselves, there are a limited number of premium tickets which include a meet-and-greet before the show where there is the chance to have your photograph taken with the stars and have your special souvenir programme signed.

Since hanging up his competitive Strictly dance shoes, Ian has become a firm favourite behind the scenes on Strictly Come Dancing’s It Takes Two programme with his own slot, Waite’s Wednesday Warm-Up – during which he casts his expert eye over the weekly progress of the celebrities and their professional partners.

Ian began dancing aged 10 when he accompanied his younger brother to Saturday dance lessons at home in Reading, and was enticed onto the dancefloor for the very first time. Even then, it was clear to all that despite being in his school rugby and football teams, he was a born performer and dancer.

He went on to make it to the European Professional Latin Championships finals in 2003. His celebrity dance partners on Strictly Come Dancing have included singer Mica Paris, Olympian Denise Lewis, model Penny Lancaster-Stewart, model Jodie Kidd, and radio personality and television presenter Zoe Ball.

South African Oti is known for her breath-taking choreography, sparkling personality and amazing talent for creating fresh new pieces both on stage and television.

She started dancing at the tender age of four, and made a name for herself as the undefeated eight-times South African Latin American Champion, while at the same time studying civil engineering at university.

Oti then moved to Germany to start her International career as a professional dancer, becoming German Champion, Bronze Medallist at The World Championships and Vice European Champion - making her one of the most successful South African dancers in the world.

Taking her talents to the world of TV, she started on Let’s Dance – the German version of Strictly, before being invited to join the flagship BBC show where over two series she has cemented her place as one of the UK’s favourite professional dancers.

Tickets are priced at £27, £25 (child/over60: £1.50 off). Premium seats: extra £20. Tickets can be purchased from The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 or by visiting hawth.co.uk