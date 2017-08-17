Ten things to see in Sussex, August 17-24

Looking for ideas about what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Dirty Dancing.

August 14-19, £37.50-£46.50, 7.30pm (Saturday matinee 2.30pm), The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. It’s the summer of 1963, and 17 year- old Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman is about to learn some major lessons in life, as well as a thing or two about dancing. On holiday in New York’s Catskill Mountains with her older sister and parents, she shows little interest in the resort activities, and instead discovers her own entertainment when she stumbles across an all-night dance party at the staff quarters. Mesmerised by the raunchy dance moves, Baby can’t wait to be part of the scene, especially when she catches sight of Johnny Castle the resort dance instructor.

2. Grimm Tales – For Young And Old.

Until August 19, £25 (half price tickets for u16s on selected performances), Chichester Festival Theatre, 01243 781312, www.cft.org.uk. Little Red Riding Hood, Hansel and Gretel and Rapunzel follow their destinies alongside other, stranger folk: mythical creatures, proud princesses, wicked witches and bold princes. This bewitching patchwork of tales is woven by an ensemble of quirky storytellers and a troupe of musicians. Follow them through the enchanted pathways and darker twists and turns of the beautifully landscaped Cass Sculpture Foundation – if you dare.

3. Horsham Battle of the Bands Festival Weekend 2017.

August 19-20, Human Nature Garden, Horsham Park. The weekend kicks off with the Covers final on Saturday from 1pm with the final of the Originals contest at 5pm. The event finishes on Sunday afternoon with the Acoustic Originals competition from 1pm. Last year’s winners – The Farmboys, Flying Low, and Hollie Rogers – will perform headline sets while the judges deliberate in each competition. The weekend will have professional circus performers on site, circus workshops for kids and face-painting. Hot food will be supplied courtesy of Apple & Cor and Horsham market traders DJ’s Spot. Hepworth’s bar will provide beverages and will have an extensive wine selection as well as beers and ciders. People can bring picnics but camping stoves, BBQs and alcohol are prohibited. Visit www.horshambotb.co.uk to buy tickets or find out more.

4. La Cage Aux Folles.

Until August 26, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Based on the French play of the same name, La Cage Aux Folles follows the story of Georges, the manager of a Saint Tropez nightclub, and his partner Albin, a drag artist and the club’s star attraction. They live an idyllic existence, but behind the curtains all may be about to change when Georges’ son Jean-Michel announces his engagement to the daughter of a notorious politician determined to close down the local nightlife.

5. Faith: The George Michael Legacy.

Saturday, August 19, 7.30pm, £22.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. Faith features international George Michael tribute Wayne Dilks and his eight-piece band. The show offers a musical journey through 35 years of hit records, from Wham to George’s solo career. Songs include ‘Club Tropicana’, ‘I’m Your Man’, ‘Faith’ and many more.

6. 70th Anniversary Celebration.

Sunday, August 20, 6.30pm, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. Saathi Granny Respite Club, with Councillors Raj Sharma and Tahira Rana, invite people to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the independence of India and Pakistan along with the 70th anniversary of Crawley New Town (top circular picture). This will be an evening of family entertainment, with traditional, Indian, Pakistani, Geet, Punjabi, folk and Bollywood music performances. Tickets (£5) from your local temple, mosque, gurudwara, from Raj.sharma@crawley.gov.uk (07788 335604, 01293 550010) or from Tahira.rana@crawley.gov.uk (07828 8140290). No tickets at door. All proceeds to Mayor’s charity.

7. Arundel Theatre Trail.

August 19-26. You can see a different play a day over eight days or you can see the whole lot in one. Drip Action Theatre Company artistic director Bill Brennan said the pieces are: Exits & Entrances by Simon Brett (11am, Arundel Town Hall); Edna And Jim & The Perfect Sandwich by Ian Townsend (12 noon, Arundel Football Club); House of The Holy Moment by Cary Pepper (1pm, Victoria Institute); Bus Stop! by Dave Shannon (2pm, Arundel Youth Club, School Lane); Playing People by Dick Curran (3pm, India Gate, Mill Lane); Quiet Night in by Robert Elkin (4pm, St Mary’s Gate Inn); Changing Room by David Thame (5pm, The Cathedral Centre); Is There Anybody There? by Brian Walsh (6pm, Arundel Jailhouse). Season Tickets from The Book Ferret, 34 High Street, Arundel. Call 01903 885727. Eight-day season tickets are £30; three-day season tickets for August 19-21 are £25. Tickets can be bought at the door, space permitting. £5/£3 students.

8. The Searchers.

August 22, 7.30pm (doors 6.30pm), £22.50 (conc. £20.50), Pavilion Theatre, Worthing, 01903 206 206. The Searchers’ remarkable career continues (bottom circular picture).

9. Black Magic – The Little Mix Show.

Wednesday, August 23, 7pm, £12-£15, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk. A pop concert theatre show suitable for all ages. From the producers of one of the world’s biggest tribute bands, Only One Direction, The Little Mix Show is an exciting high-energy explosion of the biggest hits from the X-Factor and award-winning girl band. The previous success of Only One Direction took the young tribute band far and wide, performing on four UK tours and travelling as far afield as Jakarta, Indonesia.

10. The Dreamboys 2017 UK Tour.

Thursday, August 24, 8pm, £20.50-£27.50, The Capitol, North Street, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. With special guest appearances on some of the UK’s biggest TV shows such as The X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent, Celebrity Big Brother, Loose Women, This Morning, Geordie Shore and The Only Way Is Essex, plus massive sold-out worldwide tours, The Dreamboys have earned themselves a reputation as being the only male strip group with celebrity status.

