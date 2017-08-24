Ten things to see in Sussex, August 24-31

Looking for ideas about what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. The Dreamboys 2017 UK Tour.

Thursday, August 24, 8pm, £20.50-£27.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham.com. If you’re looking for the very best girls’ night out in the UK, look no further than these incredible stripping hunks. This is a two-hour, action-packed show full of music, muscle, magic and mayhem that should leave audiences breathless.

2. The Story Of The Beach Boys (A Tribute).

Friday, August 25, 8pm, £21.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220, www.thecapitolhorsham. The Beach Boys Band delivers a stunning show of technicolour harmonies. This is a unique opportunity to hear every chart hit from America’s biggest pop band played live. Songs include: ‘God Only Knows’, ‘Good Vibrations’, ‘I Get Around’, ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice’, ‘Surfin’ USA’, ‘Fun Fun Fun’, ‘California Girls’, ‘Sloop John B’ and many more.

3. The Real Thing.

Until August 26, The Victoria Institute, Tarrant Street, Arundel. The Drip Action Theatre Company goes back to Tom Stoppard for its 30th anniversary, performing Sir Tom’s The Real Thing. Tickets are £12 for adults and £8 for students from The Book Ferret, 34 High Street, or 01903 885727. The artistic director is Bill Brennan.

4. Junior Musicality 2017.

Saturday, August 26, 2.30pm and 7pm, £12 (discounts £11), The Hawth Studio, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Two outstanding performances of song and dance with students from Ariel’s five Drama Academies. Junior Musicality contains songs from a wide range of musicals covering many different genres. Established favourites are tunes from The Sound of Music and Annie, with more recent hits from Matilda, Sunny Afternoon, Let It Be (Beatles musical), Hamilton, Book of Morman, School of Rock, Beautiful (The Carole King Musical), Wicked and many more. Each year, the Ariel students work hard to bring outstanding showcases and productions to audiences in theatres and studios alike.

5. Ken Dodd.

Sunday, August 27. Ken Dodd – The Happiness Show, £24-£26, 7pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Ken Dodd was made Sir Ken in the 2017 New Year’s Honours List. He is the Master of Mirth, a comedian of legendary status; an icon and national treasure who has been entertaining audiences for a lifetime of happiness and laughter.

6. Cars.

Arundel Festival is once again hosting one of the big attractions that proved so popular last year – the Koala Bears high-performance cars from the Sporting Bears Motor Club (top circular picture). Spokeswoman Jo Rothery said: “This year the splendid selection of 20th century sporting cars is promised to be even greater and, as well as being on display, dream rides in these motoring classics are available with all the proceeds going to charity. Their superb cars can be seen on Arundel High Street from 11.30am-6pm on Saturday and Sunday, August 26-27, and their proud owners will be looking forward to taking people, young and old, for the ride of their dreams.”

7. The Wind in the Willows.

August 31 to September 3, 10.30am, 2.30pm, Wakehurst Place, Ardingly. Visit www.seetickets.com/tour/the-wind-in-the-willows-at-wakehurst. Join Ratty, Mole, Mr Toad and all of their River Bank friends this summer. Sing, laugh and help save the day in this exciting family adventure. This critically acclaimed outdoor theatre production delivers music, songs and laughs. Audience members are encouraged to get involved in the action, and are given every opportunity to scream out loud, sing along and become part of the adventure.

8. Mamma Mia! The UK Tour.

Until September 3, Brighton Centre, King’s Road, Brighton, 0844 847 1515, brightoncentre.co.uk. More than 60 million people around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story and the ABBA tunes that make Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show (bottom circular picture). Writer Catherine Johnson’s sunny, funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

9. Le Vent du Nord.

The Québec quartet promise a storming night of folk in Shoreham on Wednesday, August 30, starting at 8pm. Ropetackle spokesman Mark Phillips said: “With a name that translates to the northern wind, make no mistake that Canada’s trailblazing folk quartet Le Vent du Nord capture perfectly the energy and mirth of a Saturday night kitchen party in their legendary live shows. This August marks their third appearance at Ropetackle, and the French Canadian group just keep getting better and better. Renowned the world over as one of Québec’s leading folk outfits, the band play catchy songs and tunes inspired by their rich tradition; historically rooted but playfully reimagined.” The band consist of singers and multi-instrumentalists Nicolas Boulerice, Simon Beaudry, Olivier Demers and Réjean Brunet and are now one of the best-loved Québec folk outfits in the world. They have performed all across Canada, the US and Europe. Call the box office on 01273 464440 or purchase tickets online at www.ropetacklecentre.co.uk.

10. Chas & Dave.

Thursday, August 31, 7.30pm, £27.50, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. The renowned ‘rockney’ duo Chas & Dave bring their witty blend of pub singalong, music-hall humour and rock ’n’ roll to The Hawth this month. Spokesman Ian Sparkes said: “In the tradition of The Kinks and the Small Faces and around the same time as Ian Dury and Squeeze, Chas & Dave wrote and recorded exceptionally witty songs about life in London, reminiscent of the great Music Hall artists many years previously. Still currently selling out venues all over the UK, Chas & Dave are as active as ever.” They are now performing all over the UK with a new show called ‘Chas & Dave: The Full Story Live’, which includes all the hits the duo are known for.

