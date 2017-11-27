Ten things to see in Sussex, December 1-8

Wondering what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Quiz.

Until Saturday, December 9, Minerva Theatre, Chichester, 01243 781312, cft.org.uk. Was Charles Ingram really guilty of cheating on the TV quiz show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? James Graham’s new play is a provocative re-examination of the events and a razor-sharp analysis of the 21st century’s attitude towards truth and lies. Based on the book Bad Show: The Quiz, the Cough, the Millionaire Major by Bob Woffinden and James Plaskett, this production probes Millionaire’s most controversial moment and asks the audience whether the jury got it right. Tickets from £20.

2. Forbidden Nights.

Friday, December 1, £19.50, 8pm, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. Back by popular demand, Forbidden Nights returns with a new sexy circus show. It’s an evening of sultry delights, tricks and acrobatics from talented circus performers who are very easy on the eyes. There will be aerial chains, fire acts and live musicians, as well as a side-splitting comedy compère.

3. Comedy Beats.

Friday, December 1, 8pm (doors 7pm), The Grasshopper, Tilgate, Crawley. This is Comedy Beats’ last show of the year. Organiser Mark Coxon said: “I guess the comedian I am most excited about for this gig is John Moloney. He is an incredibly-respected comedian who has been plying his trade since the 1980s. He was included in Channel 4’s 100 Greatest Stand Up’s in 2006, and is known for his dry dispassionate delivery. In 2015 he won Outstanding Achievement in British Comedy at the UK Comedy Awards.” The opening act is David Hadingham, who serves up comedy that’s a little darker than usual. Closing the show is Carey Marx who has a mischievous and gleeful delivery. Nominated for the 2017 Best Club Comic of the Year, he is widely respected by his peers. Carey aims to push boundaries but gets away with it thanks to his playful charm. The compere for the evening is Jeremy O’Donnell. Tickets are £10 in advance (£15 on door) and can be bought from the venue or at www.comedybeats.com.

4. Driving Miss Daisy.

Until Saturday December 2. Tickets from £15, Chichester Festival Theatre, www.cft.org.uk. When elderly widow Daisy Werthan crashes her car one day in 1948, her son hires her a chauffeur, an African-American named Hoke Colburn. Daisy and Hoke’s relationship gets off to a rocky start, but as times change across a 25-year backdrop of prejudice, inequality and civil unrest, a profound friendship blossoms.

5. Hare and Tortoise.

Saturday, December 2, 1.30pm and 3pm, £7.50 (family of four £26), The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. Premier children’s theatre company Pied Piper presents Brendan Murray’s delightful adaptation of Aesop’s fable, Hare and Tortoise. This engaging, funny and tender show won the Writers’ Guild for Great Britain Award for Children and Young People in 2012. It explores the friendship between the effervescent Hare and the kindly Tortoise as they prepare for a big race through the changing seasons of the year. Young theatergoers can join Hare and Tortoise as they sing, dance, have adventures and finally run in this playful 50-minute show created especially to excite imaginations and entertain those aged three and over.

6. Wild Men of the Baroque.

December 3, £17.75, 3pm, The Hawth studio, Crawley, 01293 553636. Recorder maestro Piers Adams and virtuoso harpsichordist David Wright (top circular picture) will appear at The Hawth as part of the Classical Series. Their performances aim to capture the spirit of the Baroque era in all of its passion and melodrama, leading audiences through its landscape with fascinating insights into the music and instruments – and some anecdotes about the lives of the composers.

7. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

December 1 to January 1, Pavilion Theatre, Worthing, 01903 206206, www.worthingtheatres.co.uk. Headlining the show is Chesney Hawkes who steps into pantoland as Snow White’s very own handsome prince. West End and The X Factor star Cassie Compton also joins the cast.

8. Children’s exhibition.

The Chichester-based National Open Art organisation holds its very first separate children’s exhibition this year. It will run in Chichester’s Oxmarket Gallery from Dec 5-16, presenting a collection of some 150 artworks by the UK and Ireland’s most promising young artists. Selected by children’s books illustrator Marta Altés and NOA, the exhibition of paintings, drawings, prints, photographs and wall-hung installations will delight and inspire, promises NOA executive chairman Neil Lawson Baker (bottom circular picture). Neil said: “We founded the National Open Art Children’s Competition to nurture and encourage children and young people of all ages and capabilities to engage in the arts. Children are a hugely important part of National Open Art, and we’re passionate about celebrating their talent, enthusiasm and potential. We care about the benefits creativity can have for children’s development and ultimately, we want to help inspire the next generation of artists.”

9. Cabaret.

December 5-9. From £17.90, 7.45pm (Wed/Thurs/Sat mat 2.30pm), Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Will Young reprises his critically acclaimed performance of Emcee in Rufus Norris’ production of Cabaret. Ever since winning Pop Idol in 2002, Will has become one of the UK’s most popular music artists. Playing Sally Bowles will be musician and TV presenter Louise Redknapp.

10. The Sandgate Singers.

Two carol concerts in the lead-up to Christmas. The first one is the Our Lady of England Parish Cafod Support Group Christmas Concert on December 8. It starts at 7.30pm at Our Lady of England Catholic Church, Storrington. Tickets are £12 from The Card Shop, Storrington, or on 01903 741984. Visit www.sandgate singers.com. The second concert is at the St Peter and St Paul Parish Church, Ashington, on December 9 (7.30pm, £12).

