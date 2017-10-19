Ten things to see in Sussex, October 20-26

Looking for ideas about what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Ayesha Hazarika.

Tuesday, October 24, £15, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. The State of The Nation. Ayesha is a former special advisor to the labour party. Right-hand woman to Gordon Brown, Ed Miliband and Harriet Harmon. A real political force and female powerhouse! Ayesha has now returned to her stand-up roots and is on the road with her debut show, State of The Nation, which is a hilarious string of tales of life behind the door to No.10. Everyone gets a grilling.

2. Krater Comedy Club.

Friday to Sunday, October 20-22, 7pm/8pm/ 10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Award-winning comedy with top international and UK comedians. Acts can include: Roger Monkhouse, Chris Kent, Adam Kay, MC Laura Lexx, Simon Feilder and Ben Heathcote. Check www.komedia.co.uk/brighton/comedy/krater to see who’s performing each night.

3. Exhibition.

A Lewes bathroom showroom is exhibiting for sale an array of original art to raise money for a local charity. Twenty well established Sussex artists are taking part, using wooden toilet seats as their canvas. Spokeswoman Lauren Roberts said: “The brainchild of Chandlers Bathroom Showroom, Lewes, the art exhibition and subsequent sale will raise money for acquired brain injury charity, Headway East Sussex. Chandlers Bathroom is providing each artist with a blank canvas – in this case a wooden toilet seat, in keeping with the bathroom theme – and allowing each artist to come up with their own unique creative. Artists include Sussex painter Mark Glassman as well as Nadia Chalk, co-director of Creative Waves Community.” The chosen charity, Headway East Sussex, offers rehabilitation and support services for people with acquired brain injuries and their families and carers. The toilet seats will be exhibited and available to buy at the showroom on Davey’s Lane, Lewes, until October 31. For more information visit chandlersbathrooms.co.uk.

4. The Four Men.

October 21, £15, 7.30pm Under Ground Theatre, Grove Road, Eastbourne, 0845 680 1926. Conn Artists Theatre Company. Conn Artists Theatre Company. The Four Men follows one of Sussex’s greatest writers, Hilaire Belloc, as he takes a spur-of-the-moment Halloween journey on foot across Edwardian Sussex, from east to west, with three companions. During their four day odyssey, they travel 92 miles, drink 300 pints of beer, quarrel, laugh and sing as they tell each other tall tales, recount the legends of the Downs, speak of their first loves and meet some remarkable characters as their adventure unfolds. The Four Men has been newly adapted for the stage by Worthing playwright Ann Feloy from Hilaire Belloc’s book of the same name. Visit www.conn-artists.co.uk.

5. Metronomy.

Sunday, October 22, £21, 7pm, Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Veteran electro-indie group Metronomy come to Brighton Dome for a special concert. The quintet returned to the live arena earlier in 2017 after a planned break from touring of nearly two years, with a string of live dates which included a sold out show at London’s Brixton Academy and an incendiary headline set at Glastonbury’s John Peel stage. Joe Mount will perform with the full band set up to include Oscar Cash (keys/sax), Gbenga Adelekan (bass), Anna Prior (drums) and Michael Lovett (keys/guitar).

6. Il Barbiere Di Siviglia.

October 22 and 25, £10-£70, 4pm, Glyndebourne (01273) 815000 boxoffice@glyndebourne.com. Rossini’s classic opera buffa (top circular picture).

7. Teddy Bears Picnic.

Big Bear is inviting youngsters to the best picnic in East Grinstead on Tuesday, October 24. Teddy Bears Picnic starts at 2pm at Chequer Mead and kids can bring their favourite teddy along. Little Bear is worried about making new friends but the audience can help him on his journey as he learns when to be wary, when to be scary and when to be ‘bear-y!’ With singalong songs, join-in dances and funny stories, this is an enchanting interactive musical adventure for pre-schoolers and their parents. Tickets £8.50. Call 01342 302000 or visit www.chequermead.org.uk.

8. Les Misérables.

Burgess Hill Musical Theatre Society is putting on a production of Les Misérables (Schools Edition), at Martlets Hall, Burgess Hill, from October 25-28. This world famous musical, which is still running in the West End after more than 30 years, is set in France during the revolutionary years of the early 19th century. It features iconic songs such as ‘Bring Him Home’ and ‘I Dreamed a Dream’. With the performing rights limiting amateur productions to performers under 19 years old, BHMTS have assembled a talented cast of young people (bottom circular picture). Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/BHMTS or call 01273 890347.

9. Psychic Sally – Kisses To Heaven.

Wednesday, October 25, from £25.25, 7.45pm, Theatre Royal, Brighton, 0844 871 7650. Sally is the former medium to Diana, the Princess of Wales and has a long list of celebrity clients. Her TV show Sally Morgan: On the Road ran for three series and continues to be shown around the world. She is also the best­selling author of several books.

10. Improve Your Learning.

Thursday, October 26, 7.30pm, £17.50, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. We all can improve how we learn. We learn fastest when young, but we can continue effective learning into old age. If we keep learning we are likely to be healthier, happier and have a useful, longer life. This exciting, illustrated talk shows how recent research highlights not only how valuable learning is, but also what we all can do to improve our learning in and out of school, and reap the rewards long afterwards. Professor Robert Winston is a compelling speaker and one of the most instantly recognisable scientists in the country, bringing complex issues to life with infectious enthusiasm and energy. He will take a Q&A session at the end of his talk.

