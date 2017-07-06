Ten things to see in West Sussex, July 6-13

Looking for ideas about what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Purple Zeppelin.

Thursday, July 6, 7.30pm, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Purple Zeppelin returns to Crawley’s Hawth to treat rock fans to the magic, excitement and raw energy of two of the greatest bands of all time – Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin. They present a ‘full on’ two-and-a-half-hour show, complete with costume changes for each band and featuring 30 classic songs. The first set is played on acoustic instruments. Then, in the second set, they’ll plug in and play all the electric hits. Tickets £18.50. Visit hawth.co.uk.

2. An Evening Of Song With Dame Felicity Lott.

Saturday, July 8, 7.30pm, £29.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. Horsham Music Circle, in association with The Capitol, presents An Evening of Song with Dame Felicity Lott. One of Britain’s best-loved sopranos will be joined by the acclaimed accompanist Graham Johnson. The performance forms part of the opening day of the Horsham Festival. Spokeswoman Jill Elsworthy said: “Dame Felicity is one of Britain’s best-loved sopranos who has built up a formidable international reputation as an interpreter of the great operatic roles of Mozart and Strauss. She has sung at the world’s major opera houses, performed with the great orchestras under celebrated conductors and appeared on the major recital platforms. Dame Felicity has received many awards including the CBE, the Wigmore Hall Medal, and in 2016 won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the International Classical Music Awards. Graham Johnson is recognised as one of the world’s leading vocal accompanists making a major contribution to the development of the song repertoire. He is also a recipient of many awards including the OBE and the Wigmore Hall Medal. The programme offers a selection of much-loved arias from the operettas of Chabrier and Offenbach, arias from operas by Handel and Gluck, Lieder by Schumann, French Song by Fauré, and songs by Britten and Noel Coward.

3. An Evening With The Noble Jacks!

Sunday, July 9, 7.30pm, £12, The Capitol Studio, Horsham, 01403 750220. The Noble Jacks are a rip-roaring alt-folk band. Their energetic style fuses warm electro-acoustic interactions with a mixture of upbeat folk rhythms and engaging lyricism.

4. The Simon & Garfunkel Story.

Tuesday, July 11, 7.30pm, £20.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Direct from its success in the West End and a nationwide tour, The Simon & Garfunkel Story returns to Crawley’s Hawth. This critically acclaimed, concert-style show takes its audiences back to the 1960s. It tells the story of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel from their humble beginnings to their massive success, dramatic break-up and 1981 reformation concert. The show features film footage from the ’60s and a live band.

5. Fiddler on the Roof.

July 10 to September 2, tickets from £10, Chichester Festival Theatre, 01243 781312, box.office@cft.org.uk. Based on the Sholem Aleichem Stories by special permission of Arnold Perl. Fiddler on the Roof is set in 1905 in a small village in Imperial Russia. Tevye, a poor dairyman, and his wife, Golde, are blessed with five witty and beautiful daughters. But Tevye’s daughters have their own ideas about who they are going to marry. And as change and new ideas roll in from the big cities, the old ways of life are under attack from all directions. Omid Djalili makes his Chichester debut playing Tevye and Tracy-Ann Oberman plays Golde. This celebrated and much loved musical is packed with show-stopping songs including the hits ‘If I Were A Rich Man’, ‘Tradition’ and ‘Matchmaker’. The original, record-breaking Broadway production won nine Tony Awards including Best Musical. This brand new staging is directed by Daniel Evans, whose hit productions include Show Boat and My Fair Lady. Visit www.cft.org.uk to find out more.

6. Speakeasy Revival Orchestra.

Tuesday, June 11, £12, 7.45pm, The Capitol Studio, Horsham, 01403 750220. Drawing on influences as diverse as Spike Jones and his City Slickers, Mnozil Brass, and the Post Modern Jukebox, these experienced musicians (right) perform classic and original music.

7. Matt Charman: From Horsham To Hollywood.

Tuesday, July 11, £7, 7.30pm, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. Matt is an Oscar-nominated Hollywood screenwriter whose credits include the film Bridge of Spies, a Cold War thriller directed by Steven Spielberg; Suite Francaise and Amazon Video’s sci-fi drama Oasis. Former Collyer’s student Matt joins the Horsham Festival to talk about his life writing for stage and screen and what it’s like to work with one of the world’s leading directors.

8. Pride and Prejudice.

July 12, 7.15pm, £15, The Hawth Amphitheatre, Crawley, 01293 553636. Illyria’s production of Jane Austen’s social comedy (bottom circular picture) has attracted sell-out audiences for four consecutive years. In a social whirlwind of balls, dinners and eligible officers, Lizzie Bennett and Fitzwilliam Darcy stand alone as the only sane people – and they hate each other. Or do they? Can she see beyond his pride, and can he overcome her prejudice, in order to achieve mutual happiness?

9. Choirpower Summer Concert.

Wednesday, July 12, 7.30pm, £10-£11, Chequer Mead, East Grinstead, 01342 302000. Enjoy a lively mix of songs from Bach to Broadway, Offenbach to Queen. Get a taste of Old Music Hall and swing with Fats Waller. There’s highlights from The Pajama Game and Pippin and even a little bit of Irish.

10. That’ll Be The Day.

Thursday, July 13, 7.30pm, from £25.50, Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, 01903 206 206, www.worthingtheatres.co.uk. The UK’s No.1 rock ’n’ roll variety production, That’ll Be The Day is renowned for its ability to evoke nostalgia with live entertainment. Having delighted UK audiences for over 30 years, the show is back on the road once again, entertaining fans with classic hits from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s, mixing music with comedy routines in-between songs.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.