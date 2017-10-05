Ten things to see in West Sussex, October 6-12

Looking for ideas about what do over the next seven days? Here are ten of the best events.

1. Tap Factory.

Friday, October 6, 8pm, £25.50 (discounts £23.50), The Hawth Theatre, Crawley, 01293 553636, www.hawth.co.uk. This dazzling dance spectacular and cirque experience returns to amaze audiences of all ages. The show features many dance styles in a contemporary urban setting and boasts mind-blowing live percussion, explosive tap and unbelievable acrobatics.

2. Stephen K Amos.

Comedy Beats, Friday, October 6, £10 in advance or £15 on the night, doors open 7pm, comedy starts 8pm, The Grasshopper, Crawley. The headliner for this night of stand-up is the wonderful Stephen K Amos. The other comedians on the line-up are Geordie comic Dave Johns, Roger Monkhouse and MC Kevin McCarthy. Tickets can be bought in advance direct from the venue or online at www.ComedyBeats.com.

3. No Jacket Required – The Phil Collins Tribute. A Trick Of The Light UK Tour 2017.

Saturday, October 7, 7.30pm, £20.50, The Capitol, Horsham, 01403 750220. This tribute gig features an excellent 12-piece band led by frontman Dave Whitehouse. Dave is currently celebrating 20 years as the country’s leading Phil Collins tribute vocalist. From ‘Sussudio’ to ‘That’s All’ to ‘Against All Odds’ and ‘Invisible Touch’, this concert offers over two hours of hits by Phil Collins and Genesis, spanning three decades of chart-topping success.

4. Brief Encounter.

Until October 7, Barn Theatre, Southwick Street, Southwick. The Wick Theatre Company take to the stage with Emma Rice’s adaptation of Noel Coward’s Brief Encounter. Directing will be Diane Robinson who promises something of a fairy tale in this Kneehigh Theatre Company inspired show. There is a matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm and curtain-up for evening performances is 7.45pm. Tickets cost £11 from the box office on 01273 597094 or are available through the society’s website at www.wicktheatre.co.uk.

5. Hancock’s Half Hour.

Saturday, October 7, 7.45pm, £14, The Capitol studio, Horsham, 01403 750220. Celebrating over 60 years of Hancock’s Half Hour. Written by Ray Galton and Alan Simpson, actor and impressionist James Hurn will be performing three classic episodes of Hancock’s Half Hour, voicing the entire cast. James will perform the episodes in the style of a radio performance in front of a live audience, bringing to life the classic days of radio comedy. The original recordings were performed by Tony Hancock, Sidney James, Hattie Jacques, Bill Kerr and Kenneth Williams. With a fabulous array of colourful characters James Hurn is one man with many voices.

6. Sinatra Sequins & Swing. The Capitol Years Live.

October 8, 3pm, £22.50-£23.50, The Hawth, Crawley, 01293 553636. Spokeswoman Sammi O’Neill said: “Sinatra Sequins & Swing is the UK’s only touring Sinatra show to be endorsed by the president of The Sinatra Music Society. The show sees one of the world’s best big band jazz orchestras team up with two of the UK’s most talented vintage-style vocalists – Kevin Fitzsimmons (top circular picture) and Kitty La Roar – to present this spectacular ’50s retro-swing concert. The show focuses on Sinatra’s golden years at Capitol Records from 1953-61, celebrating its iconic ’50s Hollywood glamour and well-loved songs, most notably those arranged by Nelson Riddle and Billy May.”

7. 10cc’s Graham Gouldman and Heart Full Of Songs.

Wednesday, October 11, 7.30pm, £26, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. In 1972, along with Eric Stewart, Kevin Godley and Lol Creme, Graham Gouldman formed the band 10cc and enjoyed a string of Top 10 hits, including three number ones. Graham formed what became Heart Full of Songs six years ago, purely for the pleasure of playing his songs acoustically. To find out more about Graham’s music log on to www.grahamgouldman.info.

8. The Billy Joel Songbook, performed by Elio Pace and his band.

Thursday, October 12, 7.30pm, £23.50, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220. Singer-songwriter and pianist Elio Pace (bottom circular picture) and his band will be performing The Billy Joel Songbook on October 12. This is the fourth year that Elio and his incredible six-piece group are performing the show on a nationwide theatre tour. In 2013 and 2014, Elio was invited by Billy Joel’s original touring band to ‘fill Billy’s shoes’, starring in five reunion concerts in the USA. This inspired Elio to fulfil a lifetime ambition of creating a theatre show that presented the wonderful songbook of the six-time Grammy award winner.

9. Alan Turing – Guilty of Love.

October 12-14, Mill Studio, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford, 01483 440000, www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk. Celebrating Turing’s genius and reflecting on his tragedy, Alan Turing – Guilty of Love comes to the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre. Following a premiere at the Brighton Fringe, Oxford Music Theatre’s musical explores the story of Alan Turing, a World War II hero who broke the enigma codes at Bletchley Park and helped win the war. Turing, whose family lived in Guildford and is commemorated with a Blue Plaque in Ennismore Avenue, was prosecuted for homosexuality in 1952 and died two years later at age 41.

10. TJ Higgs.

Thursday, October 12, 7.30pm, £20, Chequer Mead, De La Warr Road, East Grinstead, 01342 302000, www.chequermead.org.uk, tickets@chequermead.org.uk. With her natural, contemporary and accurate presentation, TJ is regarded as one of the UK’s best psychic mediums. Her broad appeal allows her to support private readings, live theatre appearances and events within Britain and internationally. As well as her appearances on Destiny TV and ITV3’s The X-tra Factor, TJ has starred in 21 episodes of Psychic Private Eyes for Zone Reality, which she filmed at the same time as investigating murders and missing people cases for CBS Reality Television. The late medium and TV personality Colin Fry also took TJ under his wing and on a wordwide tour. Log on to www.tjhiggs.com to find out more about TJ or watch clips of her demonstrating her skills.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.