The Regis Players recruiting for next production

The Regis Players have confirmed auditions for their next production, The Angina Monologues by Peter Barnett.

Auditions will be held on May 22 at 7.30pm at Felpham Village Hall, with a view to performances in the same venue from August 4-6.

Players founder Peter Green promised comedy monologues written for and featuring women: “The ladies sum up the quintessentially-British character, from eccentric, hilarious, sometimes sad, but always with something everyone can relate to.

“It will be directed by Gill Lambourn. There are up to twelve monologues for Gill to select from (parts for all ages) to make up a production of comedy with food served in the interval.

“The Angina Monologues was first staged in London in 2003 and received great critical acclaim - ‘witty and moving’, ‘spirited show’, ‘impressive power with words.’”

In the meantime, Gill is to appear in the first play of the Arundel Players Triple Bill by Alan Bennett (A Woman of No Importance, Soldiering On and A Visit from Miss Protheroe) from June 5-10 at The Priory Playhouse.

Gill directed for the Regis Players The Odd Couple by Neil Simon in July 2016 and, at short notice, took over with much acclaim the part of Cecily Robson in the TRP production of Quartet by Ronald Harwood, their fifth play to be awarded the NODA (National Operatic and Dramatic Association) Accolade of Dramatic Excellence Award.

Scripts available prior to the auditions from Elaine Green (01243 587825; info@regisplayers.com). For further information, contact Gill Lambourn on 01243 545018.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.