Thrilling concert in Steyning from the Villiers String Quartet

Steyning Music Society welcomes one of the UK’s most exciting chamber ensembles, the Villiers String Quartet, on the afternoon of Sunday, November 27.

Spokesman Gary Prior said: “Hailed as one of the most charismatic and adventurous quartets of the British chamber music scene, the Villiers Quartet have developed an international reputation as exceptional interpreters of English composers including Elgar, Britten and Delius.

“Formed in 2011, the Villiers Quartet have performed live on BBC Radio 3 as part of the Leamington International String Quartet Series and performed at numerous festivals and halls. The quartet has been invited to present masterclasses at Dartmouth College, Syracuse University, Sherborne School, Nottingham High School, and the University of Nottingham.”

For Steyning, the Quartet will play Tchaikovsky’s Quartet No. 1 in D Major, Op. 11, the Quartet in C minor, Op. 51 by Brahms, and ‘Noche Del Amor Insomne’ by Jose Gonzalez Granero.

The concert is at the Steyning Centre at 3pm. Tickets cost £15 (members £10, students £2), available in advance from the Steyning Bookshop or on 01903 812662. Visit www.steyningmusicsociety.org.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow u1s on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.