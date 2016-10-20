Tomfoolery returns to Horsham’s Capitol with two fun family shows

Children’s entertainer Tomfoolery has got two shows coming to Horsham’s Capitol: a Christmas show and also his third year bringing his Beans on Toast show to the venue.

He will be including youngsters with special educational needs.

The Beans on Toast SEN show is on Thursday, October 27 (1.30pm), and the Christmasfoolery SEN shows are on December 13 and 20 (11am).

Tom Hunter, the man behind the orange and black striped socks, is aware that many children – and adults – are keen to see his shows, but until now not everyone has been able to fully enjoy the performances.

“I’ve learnt a lot over the years of working with children and now, especially with my involvement with The Springboard Project, I have come to realise that regardless of how approachable I think I am, there are lots of young people out there that struggle with the environment I create. This really hit home when I discovered a young man that really enjoyed my shows, but took days to get over the sensory overload that comes with such an event.

“Young people with SEN (special educational needs) still want to enjoy the same Tomfoolery! They just need to process it in a different way to others and their parents want them to do it in an environment where they can all feel relaxed.

“This year I’ve ensured that one of the Beans and two of the Christmas shows will be SEN-friendly. The shows will be the same but among other things, it won’t be so dark in the auditorium, I’ll be holding back on the building of suspense and I’ll be letting everyone know what they can expect to see and when so there are not too many big surprises! There will also be a storyboard-style video to watch prior to the show, detailing the venue, access, seating and facilities to help families prepare. But most importantly I’m hoping everyone can relax and enjoy the show knowing that this is a SEN performance.”

He added: “I really want all children to be involved and feel included in what I’m doing. I love bringing cheer to children and if there’s anything I can do to make that easier, for the children and their parents, I’m up for it. Abracadabra, beans on toast!”

To book tickets for either Christmasfoolery or the Beans on Toast Show, visit www.thecapitolhorsham.com and type the word SEN in the search box. Both shows will come up or call The Capitol box office on 01403 750220.

