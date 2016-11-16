TV presenter and gardener Joe Swift in Haywards Heath

TV presenter and gardener Joe Swift is touring the UK this autumn, taking in Clair Hall, Haywards Heath on November 25.

Spokeswoman Amanda Emery said: “Join him as he digs deep to reveal his fascinating journey from his Rock n Roll youth to becoming one of the country’s top Garden Designers. Hear what really happens behind the scenes at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show and Gardeners World and find out what it takes to get a Chelsea Show Gold Medal?

“Joe will share all this with you and take questions on any part of his life and career but warns that answering questions on dead plants isn’t top of his list!’

“Joe comes from a family or actors and writers his dad is Clive Swift who most famously played the brow-beaten husband in BBC sitcom Keeping Up Appearances while his mother is acclaimed novelist Margaret Drabble. And his late uncle, David Swift, was best known as the badly-behaved news anchor Henry Davenport in Channel 4’s classic 90s satire, Drop The Dead Donkey.

“Joe’s TV credits include Gardeners World, RHS Flower shows at Chelsea, Hampton Court, Tatton Park and Malvern, Small Town Gardens and The Great Chelsea Garden Challenge amongst others. He writes a weekly column for the Times, monthly for Gardeners World magazine. He has appeared on Celebrity Masterchef and celebrity Bake Off, and although Paul Hollywood said his meringues were ‘superb’, failed to get past round one!

“Joe performed in a rock band in the eighties and does still have the odd tinkle on his bass. Away from the cameras, Joe gets involved in community and school gardens, and is an ambassador for the National Gardens Scheme and patron of the Horniman Museum.”

