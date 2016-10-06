VIDEO: Panto performers announce Aladdin’s arrival at The Capitol in Horsham

A collection of flamboyant characters came to Horsham’s Capitol on Thursday (October 6) to promote the theatre’s brand new version of Aladdin.

Panto performers were in full costume to talk about this year’s festive spectacular, which runs from Friday, December 9, to Saturday, December 31.

It follows The Capitol’s record-breaking Beauty and the Beast, which dazzled audiences in 2015 and became the venue’s most successful pantomime to-date.

Olly Pike, star of CBBC’s Trapped, returns to Horsham once again after his winning performance as sidekick DC in last year’s show.

This time, Olly’s playing the title role.

“It’s really cool and I guess a bit scary,” said Olly. “Normally I’m the sidekick or the little comedy character and I can kind of get away and not be too much in the limelight. But this year it’s like: I’m Aladdin!”

“It’s always great to come back here,” he continued. “It’s a nice atmosphere and it feels like my Christmas home.”

The show also stars Ben Ofoedu, the lead singer of Phats & Small, as The Genie of The Lamp. It’s his third time doing panto.

“I’m really, really looking forward to working in The Capitol and this theatre,” said Ben. “It’s just got a good reputation.”

He continued: “Everyone I know seems to have been here or worked here and they say it’s such a lovely theatre to work in. And just coming here for the press run and everything, you can see it’s nice, it’s intimate, it has a nice spirit.”

The other stars of Aladdin include: Martin Ramsdin as Widow Twankey, Dani Acors as The Spirit of The Ring, Alice Ellen Wright as Princess Jasmine, James Dinsmore as Abanazar, Richard Alan as The Emperor of China and Horsham favourite Mike Goble as Wishee Washee.

Watch the video above to see more interviews.

Tickets cost £20.50 for adults (concessions £18.50). Family of Four tickets cost £70 and the group rate (10+) is £17. Capitol Friends can see the show for £18.50 or £16.50. The access show rate is £10.

Call the Capitol box office on 01403 750220 or visit www.thecapitolhorsham.com.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.