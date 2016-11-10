Vienna Festival Ballet presents Snow White’s magical journey in Burgess Hill

Classical ballet takes centre stage when Vienna Festival Ballet Company returns to the Martlets Hall, Civic Way, Burgess Hill, on Friday, November 18.

Spokeswoman Gill Mallek said: “Vienna Festival Ballet tours from October to December 2016, with their original production of the timeless fairy-tale Snow White, based on the traditional Brothers’ Grimm story.”

Gill continued: “Snow White’s journey through a magical world of hip-hopping dwarves, an enchanted mirror, and a poisoned apple, in pursuit of her Prince Charming will dazzle the whole family.

“Choreographed by Barry McGrath, and set to an array of orchestrated pieces by composers including Faris and Gounod, the music was specially written for VFB’s production of Snow White. This new but classically rendered ballet was well received in the UK for the first time in 2013.

“Returning by popular demand, Vienna Festival Ballet’s Snow White promises to be a delightful treat for all the family whether you’re a fan or experiencing ballet for the very first time, and offers an ideal opportunity to introduce children to the beauty of ballet.”

Gill added: “Celebrated Austrian dancer Peter Mallek founded the company after his illustrious career as a dancer of international renown, in 1980.

“Now in their 37th year of producing quality ballet productions, the company continues to experience remarkable success and perform great classical ballets all over the world. VFB are known for their beautiful and lavish hand-made costumes as well as their commitment to bringing the greatest classical ballets to the widest possible audience. Their productions have all the elegance and extravagance associated with the best of ballet.

“Notable for the continued freshness and strength of their dancing casts, VFB attract highly talented dancers from all over the world.”

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £19.50 (concessions £18.50, children £15).

Call the box office on 01444 242984 or or click here.

