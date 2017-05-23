Visually-impaired artists challenge perceptions

A new play by visually-impaired artists is ready to challenge perceptions at Brighton Fringe 2017.

Catching the Ghost will be at Komedia Studio, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton on Saturday 27 May at 1.30pm, Sunday 28 May 2017 at 2pm, and Monday 29 May at 5.30pm (approx. running time 60 mins)

Spokeswoman Joanna Lally said: “Coming to the Brighton fringe for the first time, Extant presents Catching the Ghost, the debut play from actor-musician Chris Campion. Following the journey of a young man who must suddenly confront his struggle with sight loss in a whole new light, it tells the story of Chris as he strives to catch the ghost of his former, non-disabled self. Delving into experiences of visual impairment, split identity, and transformation through music, this is the first full-length play by Chris – a seasoned musician, originally from London. The show also features regular Extant performer, Steven George, and is directed by Maria Oshodi.

“Originally commissioned as a piece for Guide Dogs Week last October, Catching the Ghost was first performed at The Scoop in London Bridge, but now it’s back – bigger and better– as part of this year’s Brighton Fringe.”

Tickets: £10/8 (concession).

Joanna added: “Extant is the UK’s leading professional performing arts company of visually-impaired artists, pioneering theatre practice with the express inclusion of visually impaired performers and audiences. We are at the forefront of conversations on creative access.”

www.extant.org.uk.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.