Wear your retro finery for one hot Bonfire Night in Brighton

Surrey’s sell-out Hundred Watt Club show returns to the Old Market, Brighton, promising a “sizzling, firecracker of a burlesque show” to celebrate Guy Faw

Producer Lena Mae said: “Why not dress up to the nines in your retro finery and let the ladies and gents of the chorus delight you for a few hours?

“On November 5 from 8pm, they will be commanding the stage of The Old Market.

“Tickets are available from theoldmarket.com or by calling 01273 201801. Admission is strictly over-18s.

“It’s not for the faint hearted. Adult themes are employed and embraced!

“Starring the Queen of Queerlesque Rubyyy Jones, madcap pioneers of slapdash magic Griffin & Jones, award-winning burlesque showgirl Didi Derriere and whip-cracking, gun-slinging cabaret cowgirl Ayesha H, the night is hosted by the inimitable acid-tongued songbird Lili La Scala.”

Lena continued: “I just adore bringing the show to this gorgeous city. I’m so excited about the line-up for this event. Bonfire Night has never been this hot!”

Hundred Watt Club produces theatre shows, club nights and pop-up shows featuring some of the best UK and international burlesque and cabaret artists.

Founded in 2008 by Lena, a Surrey-based burlesque dancer, the first event in an intimate theatre was a sell-out and the show continues to go from strength to strength with events across the county and beyond.

