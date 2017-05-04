Wickedly amusing farce from Partridge Green Players

Partridge Green Players’ spring show, Key For Two, is a wickedly amusing farce set in Brighton in the 1980s.

Spokesman Peter Hurrell said: “Written by John Chapman and Dave Freeman, this play is about divorcee Harriet who solves her financial problems by entertaining two married men, Alec and Gordon, who each visit her on different days of the week.

“When Harriet’s friend Anne arrives unannounced, hotly pursued by her tired and emotional husband, things start to get complicated, and her efforts to keep her two suitors apart become more frantic as Alec and Gordon’s wives also appear on the scene.”

Jess Nyahoe and Emily Hourigan play Harriet and Anne, and Tony Kingswell will be making his stage debut as Richard. Gordon is played by Pete Hurrell and Alec by Mark Fisher.

Key For Two will be at Partridge Green Village Hall from May 10-13. Doors open 7pm. Tickets £5- £8 from Louisa Jayne Hairdressers or the Partridge Pub.

