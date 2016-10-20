Women take on life’s challenges in bittersweet play at Wivelsfield Little Theatre

Wivelsfield Little Theatre’s autumn production for 2016 will be The Dixie Swim Club.

Written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, the production is at Wivelsfield Village Hall on November 10, 11 and 12.

Set in North Carolina, the play revolves around five southern women whose friendships began years ago on their college swim team. They set aside a long weekend every August and, free from husbands, kids and jobs, they meet at the same beach cottage to catch up, laugh and meddle in each other’s lives.

The Dixie Swim Club focuses on four of those weekends and spans a period of 33 years. As the years pass, the women increasingly rely on one another to get through all the challenges (marriage, parenting, divorce, aging) that life flings at them.

When fate throws a wrench into one of their lives the friends rally around their own with the strength and love that takes this comedy in a poignant and surprising direction. The Dixie Swim Club is a hilarious and touching comedy about friendships that last forever.

Tickets on 01444 471201. The show starts at 7.30pm and the licensed bar will be open from 7pm. Wivelsfield Village Hall is on Eastern Road, Wivelsfield Green.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.