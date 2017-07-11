Update: Prosecco Festival in Sussex

If you are a fan of the fizz then you need to be quick to get your tickets for the UK’s first dedicated Prosecco and Fizz Festival.

Last month the Secret Prosecco Festival Party Facebook page said it was hosting an event on August 27 in Brighton. However, there has been no update since leading to confusion among those wanting to attend.

Instead, Prosecco Festival Ltd has said it is holding the UK’s first dedicated Prosecco and Fizz festival, which takes place on Friday, October 6 and Saturday 7 at The Clarendon Centre in Brighton, as well as at other venues around the country on different dates.

VIP tickets have already sold out but general admission tickets, costing £9.50 plus booking fee, are still available.

The festival includes more than 40 combinations of Prosecco, Cava, Spumante, pink fizz, Brute and Prosecco-based cocktails ready for visitors to savour.

Italian street food will be available to purchase throughout the event.

When ticket-holders arrive they will be given a branded Prosecco flute ready to keep filling.

All bars work on a token system, with tokens purchased using cash or card from token points at the venue. Tokens are priced at £5 each and can be exchanged for any drink.

An evening session takes place between 6.30pm and 11pm on the Friday, followed by an afternoon session on the Saturday between 12.30pm until 5pm, and a further evening session on the Saturday evening, 6.30pm until 11pm.

Live music will take place at all sessions, with a dance floor filler band each evening.

To book your ticket, visit www.proseccofestival.co.uk