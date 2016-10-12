VIDEO: Five fast facts about what and how Britain is eating in 2016

From how much meat we eat, how many times a week we eat fast food, to our favourite meals, our growing obsession with taking pics of food and posting it to social media - the BBC Good Food’s annual survey gives us a snapshot of the nation’s eating.

The survey also answers the very regional age old debate... is it dinner or is it tea?

Watch the video for a snapshot of five fast facts with celeb chef Tom Kerridge and BBC Good Food’s Cassie Best.

http://www.bbcgoodfood.com/article/bbc-good-food-nation-survey-results