Artists show their Artwave skills across the Lewes District

Artwave 2021

Working through the crisis, often in isolation, Sussex artists have created new bodies of work all to be shown in 148 venues across Lewes District from September 11-26.

Spokeswoman Jessica Wood underlined the wealth of art on offer.

“Once out and about visitors should head straight to the beautiful Elizabethan house Glynde Place, home of the Hamden family (and Love Supreme) to see Undoings, a performance and sculptural installation by Isobel Smith with an existential flavour. There are five other venues in Glynde village including the Village Forge and MUD, a presentation of filmmaking, sculpture, painting and ceramics across a collection of farm buildings.”

“Seaford is pleased to present Celebrate Cuckmere, an exhibition held in South Hill Barn at the top of Seaford Head Nature Reserve. This open-call exhibition, judged by senior figures in the art world, is a fundraising project for Cuckmere SOS. The unique charm of Cuckmere Haven has made it a muse for painters, writers, photographers and filmmakers from across the world for many years and this show presents the best contemporary works.”

“(On the Lewes Trail) the popular new Beak Brewery is showing work by artist South Street Studio. Lewes curator Sarah O’Kane’s festival showcase presents some of Sussex’s leading artists: Nick Bodimeade, Nick Bush, Jo Lamb, Jane Hansford, Charlotte Snook, Julian Le Bas, Jane Merfield, Kate Montgomery, Julian Sutherland Beatson, Jane Hansford and Philippa Cannan with a garden sculpture by Keith A Pettit. The established artist studio complex Paddock Studios is open this year where you can meet resident artists in situ such as renowned painter Peter Messer. The Con Club is hosting Art and Ale with work by award-winning artist Tom Hammick alongside prints by Carolyn Trant whose artist books are held in major public collections such as The British Library.

“Julian Wild is showing Salvia Corrupted, a large-scale sculpture installation within The Gun Garden at Lewes Castle. The sculpture is made from over 30 metres of bright pink steel and polished bronze.

“The Sussex Watercolour Society are showing at the Linklater Pavilion, and Alexis Dove jewellery is presenting Flea Circus, an unusual insect-inspired installation by London artist C A Halpin, centred around the history of the flea circus. Artifacts from the collection of Tim Cockerill are combined with dressed fleas, original artworks and jewellery designs. The large-scale ex-industrial space, The Foundry Gallery re- opens for the Phoenix Project Design Festival.”