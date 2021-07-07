Darkness Into Light exhibition at Chichester Cathedral

Michele Griffiths

The collection explores the possibility of hope in dark times: the triumph of light over darkness. The pieces, which Michèle calls Wall Fragments, are in plaster and are highly textured with marks scored into the surface to replicate the aged graffiti that can be seen in the ancient walls of the Cathedral.

Michèle said: “Copying and inscribing these marks, I imagine the hands that first made them, so long ago. It’s like touching the past. Many of the crosses were made by pilgrims to venerate St Richard. Some are more playful and random, like doodles; others tell of individuals who, like ordinary people the world over, from time immemorial, consciously want to record their presence in a particular place.”

Canon Chancellor of Chichester Cathedral, the Rev Daniel Inman, said: “We are delighted to be working with Michèle in presenting the cathedral’s first solo exhibition of 2021. The artist has taken inspiration from the pilgrim marks which can be found throughout the cathedral and cloisters – and it is quite apt that we show this body of work now as people begin to make trips and pilgrimages to the cathedral once again.”

Following a career teaching French and German language and literature, Michèle began her creative education at Putney School of Art and shortly after gained a space at Wimbledon School of Art (1992-95), training under Michael Ginsborg and the painter Prunella Clough.

Michèle has exhibited at the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition, the Discerning Eye at the Mall Galleries and was invited to participate in the Florence Biennale (2019). She has also completed a major commission for P&O’s flagship cruise liner, Britannia, and sells to a number of collectors world-wide.

Darkness Into Light will be shown at Chichester Cathedral until August 8.