Felpham Art Group offer week-long Arundel exhibition

Felpham Art Group - work by John King

Group spokesman John King said: “The group are all, of course, hoping for another successful exhibition which will be opened by their president Lady Caroline Marshall. The doors open from 10am on Saturday, August 14 until 5pm on August 20. In the interest of the health and wellbeing of the visitors, the venue will be well ventilated. Also refreshments will be on sale, adding to the enjoyment of the visitors.”

It will be their second exhibition in as many months after a long, long lay-off.

“After their long and seemingly never-ending enforced hibernation since October 2019 courtesy of Covid 19, the Felpham Art Group were able to demonstrate that they were not just passing the time, with their very successful art exhibition that was held in St Mary’s Hall in Felpham on July 3 and 4, the final event of the Felpham open gardens and flower festival.

“From the moment the doors opened on a bright and sunny Saturday morning, and until it closed on the evening on the following day, a steady stream of visitors came to see a splendid array of quality art. A record number of the paintings were bought, and now are adorning the walls of their new homes, All in all, a very encouraging start for the group’s year 2021.”

Felpham Art Group also have a year-round exhibition in the Bognor Regis War Memorial Hospital: “It is open 24/7. Contributions from the sale of the paintings help to support the Friends of the Bognor Regis War Memorial Hospital charity.”