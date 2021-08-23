Emma Adams Art

Chichester-based Emma said: “I do like to reflect on the positive simple things, such as a sunny day, blue skies, flowers, local walks. All my flowers, grasses and leaves are fanciful – imaginary. The colours, tones, shapes, lines, dots, blooms and buds are all in my mind, then carefully planned, sketched and laid to canvas with acrylic mediums.

“Painting these landscapes makes me feel happy, bright, awake and enjoying the beautiful world we have. I am aware our world can be ugly and brutal so maybe this is my means of escape, if only for a moment, into a more tranquil place. My paintings make the viewer smile, feel happy and joyful, as I have been told many times. My art is a calm peaceful place, and by painting what I love it makes my art honest to me as I layer on the paint.

“The magic of my paintings. Yes, there is a little magic! Some of my work takes around a month to complete, with drawings, colour plans and layers and layers of acrylic paint, gel and ink.

“Some is dry brushed on, some poured and pollen dots carefully sprinkled. I use shimmer, shine and even glitter in the paint. So when you stand and look at my work, do make sure you move around the painting as the sunlight or room lights reflect here and there and many colours really shine and reflect in the light. My paintings look different from various angles.