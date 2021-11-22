That's the question we are asking after the BBC Breakfast presenter made it through to another week despite being bottom of the leader board.

Dan and his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova produced an fantastic Charleston to Good Morning from Singin's in the Rain as the hit Saturday Night show held their musicals week.

They scored 31 points from the judges - the same as Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden, who were voted out after a dance off against Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu.

But Walker, who grew up in Crawley and went to school at Three Bridges Primary and Hazelwick schools, is clearly proving popular with the viewers as he made it through again along with AJ Odudu, John Whaite, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Stephenson and Tilly Ramsay.

The current odds are not with Walker. Ayling-Ellis, who dances with Giovanni Pernice, is the favourite with odds of 2/9.

Odudu, who dances with Kai Widdrington, is the second favourite (21/2) while Whaite and partner Johannes Radebe are third favourites (29/2).

Nadiya Bychkova and Dan Walker perform their Charleston to Good Morning from Singin' in the Rain. Picture courtesy of the BBC

Walker is fourth favourite, with odds of 33-1, ahead of Ramsay and Stephenson, who are the favourites to be in the bottom two next week.

Walker has been getting some non-sensical criticism from viewers for still being the competition.

But the 44-year-old has also got a lot of positive messages and he tweeted: "I’m well aware that some people are furious that I’m still dancing, and that’s fine I have never posted any of the thousands of positive messages we get every single week but, in the interests of balance, thank you to everyone who sends stuff like this. See you next week."

When is the Strictly final?

The Strictly Come Dancing 2021 final will air on Saturday 18 December, a week before Christmas Day.