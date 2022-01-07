Great spring shows ahead at Shoreham’s Ropetackle

Glenn Tilbrook Pic by Rob O'Connor

Spokeswoman Nicky Thornton said: “The flagship venue, in the heart of Shoreham, is offering the very best in live music, stand-up comedy, talks, children’s shows and films as well as fresh new theatre and a landmark jazz event.

“Kicking off January is much-loved comedian Gary Delaney, who brings his Gary In Punderland show to the stage on January 14.

“The Comedy Network, launched at Ropetackle in December – think Shoreham’s answer to Live at the Apollo – continues with its three-star monthly line-up throughout spring, with Glenn Moore and Lou Sanders on the bill in January and February respectively. On Saturday, February 12, actress Su Pollard embarks on her first-ever An Audience with…-style show, which is surely one to watch.

“The vibrant arts space continues to attract great music stars too with Jacqui Dankworth and Charlie Wood performing classic duets (January 20), the Sharon Shannon Quartet (February 10), the Peatbog Faeries (March 11), Andy Fairweather Low and the Lowriders (March 18), Peggy Seeger and Calum MacColl (March 24), Mark Chadwick (The Levellers) (March 26), Baluji Shrivastav (March 27), Glenn Tilbrook (Squeeze) (April 2) and the Eliza Carthy Trio (April 24).

“New Generation Jazz and Ropetackle have also teamed up to showcase the freshest sounds from the new wave of UK jazz in a special Jazz Weekender (Feb 4-6)

““There is more theatre this season as well – a welcome addition for the 200-seater venue. After so many nights in these past two years, people are seeking out live storytelling and acting, and the thrill of a shared experience.

“We are making the most of our intimate theatre to bring a mix of plays and themed shows for both adult and family audiences.

“There’s certainly a lot to choose from. Clean! The Musical (January 28) from local writer Sam Chittenden, celebrates the lives and resilience of the women of Laundry Hill in Brighton, The Beautiful Game (February 20) is a laugh-out-loud look at our obsession with football from Next Door Dance, while Victorian Ghost Stories (February 23) recreates the atmosphere and spine-tingling chills of an evening’s story-telling round the fire, with music and costumes to match the period. I, Elizabeth (March 8) from the award-winning Dyad Productions, shines the spotlight on a complex, iconic English queen.

“Children of all ages can enjoy magic shows, science shows, comedy, sing-alongs and some great children’s theatre too.”