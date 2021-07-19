Horsham's panto starts to take shape

Toby Miles

Toby trained at The Arts Educational School and is currently playing Sky in the UK and international tour of Mamma Mia!

His professional debut as Marius in Les Misérables at the Queen’s Theatre London led to a nomination for The Stage Debut Award for Best Actor in a Musical. Other credits include The Olivier Awards (Royal Albert Hall) and Friday Night is Music Night (BBC).

Aladdin opens on Friday, December 3 and runs until Friday, December 31.

Matthew Effemey, operations manager at The Capitol, said “We are so excited to have secured Toby for Aladdin this year and can’t wait to welcome our customers for some much-needed entertainment during the festive period.”

Toby said “I grew up in Horsham spending lots of time at The Capitol.

“It’s great to have come full circle and be returning to the venue where I made my on-stage debut aged eight!”

This year the show has a brand-new production team which will give the show an extra dimension. The team includes Zoë Waterman as director and Morgan Brind providing the script.

Zoë, a freelance theatre director currently working on new writing and revivals of existing plays, graduated in 2006 with an MFA in theatre directing from Birkbeck College.