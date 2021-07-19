Petworth Festival: additional tickets released

Stewart Collins, the Petworth Festival’s artistic director

The festival opened this week (July 14), but will now be able to increase capacity from July 19.

Stewart Collins, the Petworth Festival’s artistic director, said: “To date, we have limited sales to 50% of venue capacities, but as of today we are releasing additional tickets in recognition of the relaxation of rules governing public performance indoor and out. These additional tickets will permit a new capacity limit of 75% for indoor and 80% for outdoor events. We hope that keeping a cap on numbers to these levels will continue to give you the confidence you will be looking for as we begin to enjoy greater freedoms. It will also allow the many people currently on our waiting lists – and many others besides – to attend the Festival.

“We will still be asking audiences to wear masks in our indoor venues and to respect the social distancing behaviours we have become used to, but by releasing these extra tickets we hope to create as near a normal festival as possible.

“A number of events that currently appear as ‘sold out’ on the festival website will remain sold out because of waiting lists we have been keeping but remember, if it’s on at the Petworth Festival it will be a high-quality evening so do please search both for your preferred and the other events that make the festival as rich as it is. You may not be able to purchase tickets to Imogen Cooper, Chineke!, Radio Live!, and so on, but tickets will still be available for superb events including the Gilbert & Sullivan romp that is HMS Pinafore at Bignor Park (Sun, July 25); jazz from one of the great stars of the British jazz scene, Liane Carroll (Fri, July 30) at the newly refurbished Leconfield Hall; one of the British opera scene’s true international superstars Susan Bullock (Wed, July 28) at Champs Hill; and former BBC Young Musician of the year, pianist Lara Melda (Sat, July 31) at St Mary’s Church. And for those of you who are prepared to push your boundaries, do check out this year’s pay-as-you-wish concert featuring the Bloomsbury Quartet (Fri, July 16). Come and listen for free to the superb string ensemble’s fascinating look at the music of Elizabeth Maconchy, Nicola Lefanu and Ralph Vaughan Williams – and then decide at the end what you want to pay….

“Please keep checking the website. It will take our box office team a while to call everyone on our waiting lists but once we have done so, we will release any additional tickets for sale. Pease bear with us. We happily have hundreds of calls to make!”

Tickets are available online 24/7 at www.petworthfestival.org.uk or on 01798 344576 Tues-Sat, 10am-1pm.

“Names to conjure with in the line-up include top drawer classical artists Emma Johnson and Adrian Brendel, pianists Imogen Cooper and Isata Kanneh-Mason, leading British singers Mark Padmore and Susan Bullock and an ensemble from Chineke!

“Jazz comes in the shape of Si Cranstoun and the Dynamo Quartet, both of whom star in the annual Jazz in the Stables extravaganza; powerhouse chanteuse Liane Carroll and her Trio will also feature as will The Dominic Alldis Trio who present their tribute to the great French jazz innovator, Jacques Loussier.

“The third Petworth House Stables event sees a two-part celebration of The Music of Paul Simon, the songs of Simon & Garfunkel being performed by the duo Bookends, and the seminal Graceland album performed by Gary Stewart and his exciting seven piece ensemble