Petworth Festival to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Stewart Collins, artistic director, said: “A full line-up is in the final stages of preparation that will include the finest in classical music together with an intoxicating mix of jazz, world music, comedy and family friendly performance. Make sure you save July 13-30 for our weekend in Petworth House’s Stables and look out for other new events at the Coultershaw Heritage Site and Graffham.”

“Kate Wardle remains a member of the team and will still be involved in a advisory capacity and I am sure we will see her at the festival events. As a festival we are invigorated by the new look to our festival team, and we look forward to seeing you across the year, whether in the summer, the autumn or at our newest event - Jubilation! – the special weekend of events in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. After the troubles and tribulations of the last 24 months I hope and believe that the festival is wonderfully placed to bring some much-needed joy into all of our lives. There are few things more inspirational than quality, live performance and that’s exactly what we have in mind for 2022!”