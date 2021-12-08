The Partridge Green Players return to the stage

The Partridge Green Players

Last week the PG Players were welcomed back to Partridge Green Village Hall by enthusiastic audiences as they staged the comedy “A Back Stage Farce” by Steve Barker.

This staged play was co directed by Roz Richardson (making her debut as a director) and Angie Barrett.

It was a play of two halves and included a play within a play.

The first act depicts the amateur dramatic group The Blue Bell end players, preparing for their first performance of “A Bit of Slap and Tickle” - a 1970’s farce.

Lines are being rehearsed, nerves are showing, the leading lady has not turned up and it becomes evident that one cast member in particular, David has been totally miscast.

In true farce style Dale has to drop his trousers for Director Pam’s approval, but is dismayed when Sonia the makeup artist and prompt, joins in the inspection and discovers that there’s a massive hole at the back..and she can see more than she wants too!

When it’s discovered that the lead actor, has been on a bus that has crashed, and will be kept in hospital overnight, most of the cast are ready to cancel the performance.

However with an audience of 20 booked to attend within the hour, roles are reallocated and it’s agreed the show must go on.

The second act had the audience in stitches as the performance of “A Bit of Slap and Tickle” ran into various obstacles …and everything that could go wrong, does.

Entrances are missed, lines forgotten, the prompt Sonia says more lines than most of the cast, and Dale’s nerves finally get the better of him...with disastrous results!

Marion, downtrodden wife of Colin turns heads as she changes from her housecoat into Gilly the naughty school girl and Nanny Whip, in order to do “good deeds” for local men.

Shelley, their daughter, is in a relationship with a 17 year old boy, Gary, who is played by David, a man in his 70’s! His entrance raised the roof with his colourful socks, shorts and a very ill fitting red wig!

Colin’s secretary, Tilly, arrives for a “bit of slap and tickle” with Colin, and in true farce-style, is regularly shut in the cupboard to avoid being seen by Marion.

The new next door neighbours John and Jeanette, who (shock horror) come from “the North”

complete the travesty when it becomes apparent that John has arranged an extra-marital “session” with “naughty schoolgirl” Marion (AKA Nanny Whip)

Laughter resounded in PG Village Hall for all 4 performances, and many members of the audience agreed it had been one of the best they’d seen to date.

Cat Booker made her debut with The Players as Chelsea/Shelley in this hilarious, fast moving farce. Other members of the cast were as follows:-

Mark Fisher – Dale/John

Liz Ganney – Pam/Tilly

Esther Kingswell – Pat/Marion

Dave Tuuton – Mick/Colin

Fay Bishop – Sonia/stage prompt

Gill Martin – Felicity/Jeanette

Peter Johnstone – David/Gary

Bev Boyle – Tracey the caretaker.