These 13 spicy suggestions are among the highest rated places to get a curry in Mid Sussex, according to Google reviews.
All ratings are from Thursday (October 7, 2021) and the restaurants are presented in no particular order.
1. Spice Village
Spice Village in Ockenden Lane, Cuckfield, has an overall star rating of 4.4 out of five from 49 Google reviews. "This was really good and nice to know that we have a local place we can go back to," said one reviewer. Picture: Google Street View.
2. Naasta Indian Street Food
Naasta Indian Street Food is in London Road, Burgess Hill, and has a rating of 4.6 out of five from 138 Google reviews. "The food is superb, service is excellent and prices are set just right," said one satisfied customer. "The tofu curry was unbelievably tasty," said another. People can also order online at naasta.co.uk. Picture: Google Street View.
3. Sunam Tandoori
Sunam Tandoori in Keymer Road, Hassocks, has an overall rating of 4.4 stars out of five from 82 Google reviews. "Their food is absolutely delicious and the staff are so kind," said one reviewer. Picture: Google Street View.
4. Lemongrass
Lemongrass is in Station Road, Burgess Hill, and offers 'very nice pad-thai and jungle curry'. It has an overall rating of 4.2 stars out of five from 152 Google reviews. Picture: Google Street View.