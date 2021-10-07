2. Naasta Indian Street Food

Naasta Indian Street Food is in London Road, Burgess Hill, and has a rating of 4.6 out of five from 138 Google reviews. "The food is superb, service is excellent and prices are set just right," said one satisfied customer. "The tofu curry was unbelievably tasty," said another. People can also order online at naasta.co.uk. Picture: Google Street View.