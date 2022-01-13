Cuckfish at unit 3 of The Clock House in Cuckfield High Street is one of the best places for fish and chips in the district.

14 of the best places for fish and chips in Mid Sussex, according to Google, to help you beat the January blues

It’s nearly Blue Monday (January 17), a day considered by many to be the most depressing of the year because of the post-Christmas comedown, unpaid bills and cold dark evenings.

By Lawrence Smith
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 5:07 pm

Thankfully, us Brits have a inexpensive and easily accessible remedy to help us break through the mid January gloom – fish and chips.

This warming comfort food may not be the heathiest meal available, but it’s certainly good for our spirits during the most challenging month of the year.

Here are 14 of the best places for fish and chips in Mid Sussex, according to Google reviews on January 13, 2022.

1. Crossways Fish and Chips

Crossways Fish and Chips in Hurstpierpoint High Street has 4.7 stars out of five from 102 Google reviews. One reviewer said they offered 'quite possibly (probably) the best fish and chips I've ever had.' Picture: Google Street View.

2. The Friars Oak

The Friars Oak in London Road, Hassocks, has an overall rating of 4.1 from 676 Google reviews. One reviewer said: "Very pleasant surroundings, lovely food (great fish) and polite helpful staff. Another said: "Cod and chips with mushy peas were top end; flaky fish and a crispy light batter." Picture: Google Street View.

3. The Gardeners Arms

The Gardeners Arms in Selsfield Road, Ardingly, has an overall rating of 4.4 stars out of five from 762 Google reviews. One customer said: "We both had the fish and chips and to be honest it's the best we have ever had. Picture: Google Street View.

4. Harbour Fish Bar

Harbour Fish Bar is based in West Street, East Grinstead, and serves 'beautifully battered' fish and 'generous chips'. It has an average rating of 4.2 from 227 Google reviews. Picture: Google Street View. SUS-220113-163348001

