Thankfully, us Brits have a inexpensive and easily accessible remedy to help us break through the mid January gloom – fish and chips.
This warming comfort food may not be the heathiest meal available, but it’s certainly good for our spirits during the most challenging month of the year.
Here are 14 of the best places for fish and chips in Mid Sussex, according to Google reviews on January 13, 2022.
1. Crossways Fish and Chips
Crossways Fish and Chips in Hurstpierpoint High Street has 4.7 stars out of five from 102 Google reviews. One reviewer said they offered 'quite possibly (probably) the best fish and chips I've ever had.' Picture: Google Street View.
2. The Friars Oak
The Friars Oak in London Road, Hassocks, has an overall rating of 4.1 from 676 Google reviews. One reviewer said: "Very pleasant surroundings, lovely food (great fish) and polite helpful staff. Another said: "Cod and chips with mushy peas were top end; flaky fish and a crispy light batter." Picture: Google Street View.
3. The Gardeners Arms
The Gardeners Arms in Selsfield Road, Ardingly, has an overall rating of 4.4 stars out of five from 762 Google reviews. One customer said: "We both had the fish and chips and to be honest it's the best we have ever had. Picture: Google Street View.
4. Harbour Fish Bar
Harbour Fish Bar is based in West Street, East Grinstead, and serves 'beautifully battered' fish and 'generous chips'. It has an average rating of 4.2 from 227 Google reviews. Picture: Google Street View. SUS-220113-163348001