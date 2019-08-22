Aspire Sussex Adult Education celebrate a third year of successful GCSE results

For the third year, Aspire Sussex students, staff and trustees are celebrating an extremely successful set of GCSE results with 99 per cent of students passing English and Maths GCSEs.

Aspire Sussex is a charity, funded by West Sussex County Council, to provide adult education to those aged 19 plus across West Sussex and our students have used Aspire to achieve their qualification goals as an adult.

Over half of this year’s students achieved grades 4 and above in both English and Maths.

Isha, a student who collected her GCSE results today, said: “Achieving this result makes me very happy. I actually feel ecstatic and really proud.

"My tutor was brilliant to have helped me achieve this whilst at the same time I was caring for my daughter.

"I am now enrolled on the Maths GCSE with Aspire and my long term aim is to work as a carer or a nurse.

"Thank you to the people who work at Aspire who made it possible for me to have this opportunity.”

Robyn Kohler, chief executive of Aspire Sussex, said: “We are delighted.

"I would like to congratulate all students on their success, and also to say a big thank you to our staff and tutors who support our students who often do not have that self-belief and confidence to go for their goals and ambitions.

"Well done everyone - and don’t forget to let us know what you are doing next!”