Burgess Hill Girls students crowned national beach volleyball champions

Students from Burgess Hill Girls have beaten Sevenoaks School and Brighton College to win the Independent School National Beach Volleyball Championships.

The competition, which took place at Yellowave Beach Sports in Brighton, saw Tia Homer, Meg McCallum, Olivia Gunn and Jurkowski draw on their ball handling skills as accomplished netball players for Burgess Hill Girls.

Olivia Gunn, who also plays for Netball Super League team Surrey Storm, said: “It’s been an incredible opportunity for us to learn a new sport and win the Championships. We’ll be back to defend our title next year!”

The Burgess Hill Girls team won all nine of their games, beating Sevenoaks School in the semi-final and Brighton College 40-15 in the final.

Tia Homer also received the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament award.