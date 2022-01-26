Owner Mustak Miah told the Middy he was delighted to get the rating after a surprise inspection from Mid Sussex District Council’s Environmental Health Officer on Sunday (January 23).

“It’s all thanks to our lovely staff who work extremely hard on a daily basis,” he said.

Flavour’s previous inspection on December 5, 2019, also resulted in a five-star hygiene rating.

Flavour owner Mustak Miah in Burgess Hill with his new five-star hygiene rating. Picture: Flavour.

Mustak said the staff keep on top of regular cleaning and keep the food safe while preparing it to the highest standards.

“I would like to thank all my customers for their continued support throughout these difficult times,” he added.

Mustak said Flavour has been trading for over 12 years and that the past two years during the Covid pandemic have been difficult.

“We are very thankful to our government for supporting the businesses with relevant grants and Mid Sussex District Council for releasing the funds very quickly,” he said.