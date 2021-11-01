The establishment, which is ranked number one for the town on TripAdvisor, is set to open again at the end of November.

“This is a big step for our business,” said Café Rouge brand director Steve Worrall.

“Haywards Heath is one of our standout restaurants, with a great team providing fantastic service,” he said.

The improved restaurant aims to celebrate Parisian dining and the best of French cuisine with a carefully constructed menu.

The range will feature classics like the signature Beef Bourguignon as well new vegan dishes like Cauliflower Steak Frites.

The new restaurant will also benefit from increased outdoor seating, as well as outdoor lighting and heating, which will let people dine al fresco all year round.

“The new restaurant is going to look incredible,” said general manager Javier Llopis.

“Our team can’t wait to open again and serve the local community,” he said.

The goal of Café Rouge is to deliver relaxed quality and great value in a warm, inviting and comfortable environment.

The brand also aims to keep the influence of the Parisian Grande Brasseries that originally inspired it.

“I couldn’t think of a more deserving restaurant to receive such an exciting refurbishment,” said Steve Worrall.

“We’re counting down the days until we can open again,” he said.

The current team at Café Rouge Haywards Heath will return and the new restaurant will offer a range of promotions when it reopens.

Mid Sussex residents can sign up to a mailing list at www.caferouge.com.