Celebrations for village school after Ofsted visit

Pupils, parents, staff and governors at St Peter’s C Of E Primary School in Ardingly are celebrating after the school was rated ‘good’ in a recent Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors recognised the work that had been undertaken over the past two years since the school was rated ‘requires improvement’.

St Peter's C Of E Primary School pupils and staff celebrating the Ofsted result

The Ofsted report said: “The quality of teaching is good. Teachers have secure subject knowledge. They use this to plan interesting lessons which help pupils to deepen their knowledge and understanding.

“Current pupils are making good progress in reading, writing and mathematics.

“Disadvantaged pupils and those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) consistently make good progress from their starting points because provision is carefully matched to their needs.”

It added: “Pupils develop into keen and successful learners because provision for their personal development and welfare is good. A wide range of effective strategies enhance their spiritual,

moral, social and cultural development to ensure that pupils are well prepared for life in modern Britain.”

Before the summer term, pupils enjoyed Sports Day and a visit to Wakehurst, where they met Prince Charles.

A parent said: “This is a fantastic village school which nurtures its pupils and brings out the best in them. What a brilliant way to end the term!”

