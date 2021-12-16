Market-leading technology retailer opens new store at Gatwick Airport

The new outlet from InMotion, a brand owned by WHSmith, will offer departing passengers products including tablets, digital action cameras and headphones, as well as an extensive range of travel accessories, such as adaptors, portable chargers and cases, from leading international brands including Apple, Samsung, Sony, Nikon, GoPro, Beats by Dr. Dre, Bose and Fitbit.

The new store is due to be joined by a second, larger branch within the North Terminal, which is scheduled to open towards the end of January 2022.

Rachel Bulford, Director of Retail, Gatwick Airport said: “We are delighted to welcome InMotion to Gatwick, providing departing passengers with a fantastic tech and gadget offering.

“As the airport continues to get busier, especially ahead of the festive season, it’s very exciting to be able to open another new store within our North Terminal, following the additions of restaurants Tortilla and Juniper and Co. in September.

Andrew Harrison, Managing Director, WHSmith Travel commented: “Technology is an increasingly essential part of our customers’ journeys and our InMotion stores have been designed to make it easy for people not only to experience the latest products, but also to get the help and advice they need to make the right choices.

“We can’t wait to get the first of four InMotion stores at Gatwick open and start welcoming customers.”