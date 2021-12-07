Mid Sussex restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating
A Mid Sussex restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 1:53 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 1:54 pm
Rocca Mediterranean Kitchen, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Rocca Mediterranean Kitchen 42 - 44 High Street East Grinstead West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on November 29, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Mid Sussex' s 262 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 218 (83%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
