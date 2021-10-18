Retailer to open £200,000 new store in Crawley creating new jobs - and you could get 15% of with their Golden Ticket promotion

Flooring Superstore will welcome shoppers to its newest store on the town’s Denvale Trade Park, Haslett Avenue, on Saturday October 23.

This will be the retailer’s 41st UK store, and the 20th launched since April 2021 alone.

The interior of the new store

Creating four new jobs, the Crawley store forms part of a rapid expansion programme being carried out by Flooring Superstore which, less than ten years ago, was purely an e-commerce retailer.

Flooring Superstore Regional Manager Ian Robinson said: “We’re delighted to be able to announce Crawley as the location for our newest store.

“We’ve secured a fantastic site on the busy Denvale Trade Park which is one of the main routes in and out of town centre, so we are expecting footfall to be high from day one.

“There’s never been a more important time for the retail sector given the circumstances of the last 18 months so we are focused on making our own contribution to the local retail economy.”

Shoppers visiting Flooring Superstore in Crawley will have access to a wide range of quality flooring such as carpets, vinyl, laminate, real wood, luxury vinyl tiles, EvoCore and the UK’s largest selection of artificial grass.

Ian added: “We can guarantee that the experience people will get when they visit the new store will be totally unique, not only because we can offer every type of flooring under one roof but also through the use of cutting-edge technology such as our interactive sample displays.

“We have also been able to maintain online pricing in all our physical stores reflecting our origins as an e-commerce retailer.

“It’s an exciting time for Flooring Superstore as we progress towards our target of having 50 stores open by the end of 2021, and Crawley brings us ever closer to this goal.”

As part of its corporate social responsibility programme, Flooring Superstore will be reaching out to local charities, voluntary organisations, or other good causes in the Crawley area to see if they would benefit from donations of flooring or artificial grass for a particular project.

The company recently donated over £10,000 worth of carpets to Oasis Community Housing; a charity committed to helping those facing homelessness. They are also committed to supporting the Woodland Warrior Programme, helping veterans and keyworkers throughout the UK coping with post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health issues.

Donation requests can be emailed to [email protected]