Top chef Greg Clarke joins Lower Beeding luxury hotel restaurant
Top chef Greg Clarke is set to join The Pass restaureant at the luxury South Lodge Hotel in Lower Beeding.
Greg, who has worked in some of the best Michelin-starred restaurants in the UK and Scandinavia, will have a six-month residency at The Pass from September 9.
His residency follows that of Steven Edwards, 2013 winner of TV’s Masterchef: The Professionals.
Menus at The Pass will change regularly with ingredients utilised from the expansive kitchen garden at the hotel, paired with sourcing top local produce.
Greg said: “I’m incredibly excited to have been presented with such a unique opportunity, together with my senior sous chef Joe Gray and a fantastic team behind us, along with the hotel’s unparalleled support, we believe we are going to bring something truly unique to the area and I’m delighted to help write this next chapter in such a renowned restaurant.”
South Lodge Hotel General Manager David Connell said: “We are very excited by having Greg join us for this latest in our guest residency series.
“Greg has an impressive background working at some of the country’s finest restaurants, and it is wonderful to be able to bring his incredible food to our guests, and to continue our heritage of being one of the best food destinations around.”