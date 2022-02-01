According to data from UK Power Networks, residents in the district risk missing out on free support in electricity emergencies.

Figures show that in the South East Mid Sussex is one of the most under-represented areas on the company’s Priority Services Register with only 60.3 per cent of eligible households signed up.

The people most likely to miss out include families with children under five, households who cannot communicate easily in English, those of pensionable age and people with mental health conditions.

Power workers are urging people in Mid Sussex to see if they can join UK Power Networks' Priority Services Register. Picture: UK Power Networks.

“Emergencies on the electricity network do not happen often, but we know they can be an especially worrying time for households in vulnerable circumstances,” said Giulia Privitera, social sustainability manager at UK Power Networks.

“Joining the register does not always mean we can restore electricity supplies quicker but helps us target updates and offer additional support if needed, so people can plan their lives while our engineers work on the issue,” she said.

Giulia said the company can also put people in touch with an expert for free independent advice if they are worried about paying their bills or need help keeping their home warm.

Over 65s, families with children under five, people who rely on medical equipment or with a disability, people who are hearing, sight or speech impaired, patients leaving hospital and people with physical or mental health conditions are all entitled to join the two million households already registered in London, the South East and East of England.

“Helping someone you care about join the register takes minutes,” said Giulia.

“Being without power can be cold, uncomfortable and isolating and all of us can take an easy step to help our friends and neighbours, family and loved ones before they find themselves in this situation,” she added.

UK Power Networks said users of the Priority Services Register in the past year gave the service a 94 per cent customer satisfaction rating.

The company also said it has spent about £40,000 on meals and hotel stays for registered households.

Visit www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk/priorityservices to find out more.

Water companies also provide free extra support to vulnerable households.

People can sign up to Southern Water’s Priority Services Register at www.southernwater.co.uk or South East Water’s register at southeastwater.co.uk.