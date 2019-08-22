'Fantastic' GCSE results at Warden Park school

Warden Park's year 11 students have achieved fantastic GCSE results today (August 22).

In all subjects students have received grades in the new reformed GCSE qualifications, graded 9-1.

The percentage of students who achieve both English and Maths at grade 9-4 is a headline measure for schools nationally and Warden Park’s performance is 77 per cent.

In English, 87 per cent of students achieved a grade 9-4 whilst in maths the figure was 80 per cent.

Dom Kenrick, headteacher, said: “I am delighted that our Year 11 students have achieved such an outstanding set of results and it is a fitting reward for the determination to succeed academically that they have shown throughout their time at Warden Park.

"In an environment of increasingly challenging GCSE examinations our students have shown the growth mindset and grit to not only believe that they can be successful but to actually achieve it.

"I have been particularly impressed by the achievement of our students right across the ability range.

"For some students achieving grades 9 or 8 was the challenge whilst for others it was to achieve grades 4 or 3.

"Success today will look different for each and every student and the enormous pride I feel for my students’ achievements is not dependent on the grade achieved but on the work put in and the progress made that will allow them to move on to the next phase of their education.

"I would also like to express my thanks to my staff team for their dedication in ensuring that at Warden Park we achieve the 'Best from All'." .

The school saw students studying expressive arts (art and design, dance and music) saw 78 per cent, 76 per cent and 94 per cent achieving grades 9-4 respectively.

Across 18 of subjects, over 80 per cent of students achieved grades 9-4.