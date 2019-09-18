Film and TV star Warwick Davis visits Mid Sussex school - in pictures

Warwick Davis, who was was born with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita (SDC), an extremely rare form of dwarfism, visited Northlands Wood Primary Academy to see pupils, including Henry Ansell, aged 6, in a special assembly. Henry, who is in year two, has achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism, and his parents Jayne and Stuart Ansell do fundraising work for Mr Davis' charity Little People UK. Mr Davis said: "Sometimes in life, our condition is an advantage and sometimes it's a disadvantage. It's about adapting in life and finding your strengths and weaknesses." To read more, click here.

