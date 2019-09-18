Warwick Davis at Northlands Wood Primary Academy

Film and TV star Warwick Davis visits Mid Sussex school - in pictures

A Haywards Heath school had a visit from film and TV star Warwick Davis as part of his charity work today (September 18).

Warwick Davis, who was was born with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita (SDC), an extremely rare form of dwarfism, visited Northlands Wood Primary Academy to see pupils, including Henry Ansell, aged 6, in a special assembly. Henry, who is in year two, has achondroplasia, the most common form of dwarfism, and his parents Jayne and Stuart Ansell do fundraising work for Mr Davis' charity Little People UK. Mr Davis said: "Sometimes in life, our condition is an advantage and sometimes it's a disadvantage. It's about adapting in life and finding your strengths and weaknesses." To read more, click here.

Warwick Davis at Northlands Wood Primary Academy
Warwick Davis at Northlands Wood Primary Academy
Steve Robards
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Warwick Davis at Northlands Wood Primary Academy
Warwick Davis at Northlands Wood Primary Academy
Steve Robards
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Warwick Davis at Northlands Wood Primary Academy
Warwick Davis at Northlands Wood Primary Academy
Steve Robards
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Warwick Davis at Northlands Wood Primary Academy
Warwick Davis at Northlands Wood Primary Academy
Steve Robards
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5