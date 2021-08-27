The decision follows high levels of interest from house-hunters, said the housebuilder.

A selection of new four and five-bedroom houses are available to buy now at the site, which is located off Folders Lane.

“Demand has been consistently high at Folders Grove, with purchasers from across the South-East and as far as London interested in buying here,” said Sara Stanhope, sales and marketing director at Jones Homes Southern.

New four and five-bedroom houses are now available to purchase at Folders Grove, located off Folders Lane. Picture: Jones Homes.

“The exclusive nature of the development and the limited number of homes available means that this demand has outstripped supply in recent months,” she said.

Sara added that ‘a major factor’ in the site’s popularity is the semi-rural location close to the South Downs, as well as the transport links for commuters.

Jones Homes is building a total of 73 homes at Folders Grove, which features four and five-bedroom properties from the developer’s luxury Signature Collection.

Features include Villeroy and Boch sanitaryware, Hansgrohe taps and Porcelanosa tiles.

The Connaught II, a five-bedroom home with an open plan kitchen, family and dining room, and a double garage, costs £975,000.

The four-bedroom Lindfield II and Hartford Regent II start at £825,000.