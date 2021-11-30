The property, which is on the edge of Ashdown Forest, boasts three cottages and outbuildings on a half-acre plot.

Numbers 1, 2 and 3 Forest Farm Cottages in Lewes Road, Chelwood Gate, are being offered with a £900,000-plus freehold guide price.

“This is a rare and interesting opportunity to acquire a former farmstead arranged as three adjoining cottages and various outbuildings,” said senior auction appraiser and auctioneer Richard Payne.

1, 2 and 3 Forest Farm Cottages in Lewes Road, Chelwood Gate, is being offered with a £900,000-plus freehold guide price. Picture: Deep South Media.

Two of the cottages are let, which generates £18,012 per annum, with the third three-bedroom cottage offered with vacant possession.

Richard added: “There are several stores within the farmstead, including garage/store with loft space above and various outbuildings, including a detached former dairy/cowshed and barn with adjoining parking area.”

“There is potential to extend and create additional residential accommodation, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable,” he said.

The properties form part of the High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and are located between Crowborough and Haywards Heath with the A22 and A272 nearby.

This part-vacant possession investment is among 126 lots in the auction.