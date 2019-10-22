Frustration at Woodlands Meed as timeline for new college appears to be slipping

Frustrated governors at Woodlands Meed special school have branded West Sussex County Council ‘not fit for purpose’ and said the authority ‘cannot be trusted to provide for vulnerable children’.

The special school, in Burgess Hill, has been waiting for years for a permanent college to be built at its Birchwood Grove Road site, which would allow youngsters to leave the current prefabricated set-up they currently occupy.

Despite assurances the council was ‘doing everything possible’ to ensure a new college would open in September 2021, that now looks unlikely.

Answers to a written question from Kirsty Lord (Lib Dem, Hassocks & Burgess Hill South) at a meeting of the full council revealed that the options being considered would cost between £2.36m and £25m.

Most telling was the statement that a ‘full new build’ would be ‘very unlikely’ to be completed by September 2021 – which suggested that modular buildings were being considered.

Ms Lord asked new leader Paul Marshall: “Can you reassure the governors, parents, campaign team and the local councillors here that you will be delivering a complete new build, as budgeted for back in February, rather than fobbing us off with the replacement of a few old portacabins for a couple of million pounds?”

She also questioned the council’s claim that school governors were being kept in the loop about the process.

There were questions from Anne Jones (Con, Burgess Hill East) about the cost of the build. She told the meeting that a special school in Hailsham was being built for £18.5m, which included the cost of the land.

Mrs Jones added that the progress being made on Woodlands Meed seemed to have been ‘tossed aside and everything has been started again’.

Mr Marshall apologised but said he could not respond to the questions raised.

He assured Ms Lord that he would meet with officers and Nigel Jupp, the new cabinet member for education, this week to ‘work out where we are with clarity’ and then report back.

Marion Wilcock, chairman of governors at Woodlands Meed, said: “We had suspicions that West Sussex County Council had no intention of honouring their promise as soon as a new project manager appeared on the scene back in June and said ‘there is no certainty this project will go ahead’.

“We asked detailed questions about issues that were being raised and challenged the initial project costs suspecting that issues were being created to delay and the project costs inflated.

“We did not receive a reply to any of our queries.”

Mrs Wilcock said governors would be seeking an urgent meeting with Mr Marshall and Mr Jupp ‘to see if this issue can be resolved and the matter put back on track’.

She added: “Governors have always expressed the view that they will be pragmatic provided the needs of the pupils are met.

“However, until this is clarified, our view is that the council is not fit for purpose and cannot be trusted to provide for vulnerable children.”