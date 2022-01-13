It will start at 5pm on Thursday (January 20) with Kevin Stewart, MSDC business unit leader for revenues and benefits, giving a short Zoom presentation.

The networking session will offer an overview of available grants, and will cover OHL Grants (now live), ARG Discretionary Grants, CARF, ERD for 21/22 and 22/23, Transitional Relief, Supporting Small Business and Revaluation.

Mid Sussex District Council has recently announced that extra grants are available for businesses affected by the Omicron variant of Covid.

Kevin Stewart, MSDC business unit leader for revenues and benefits. Photo: Derek Martin, DM1894867a.

After this the event will use ‘breakout rooms’ so people can network and chat with fellow members.

Members and non-members can book their places here.