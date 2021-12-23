Mr Duncan Lane of Hurst Brewery has applied to Mid Sussex District Council to transform the vacant site at 54 Keymer Road into BN6 Craft Beer & Tap.

The proposed opening hours will be 11am to 5pm on Monday and Tuesday, 11am to 7pm on Wednesday, 11am to 9pm from Thursday to Saturday, and 12pm to 4pm on Sunday and Bank Holidays.

The latest floorplan proposes bench seating tables, a store for casks, cans and bottles, a micro area and a retail area.

A planing application to turn Hassocks’ former Costa Coffee into a micropub is pending consideration.

The planning statement said the proposal will not change any of the existing structure of the building.

It said: “Our aim is to extend the previous use as a café, to a licensed premise/drinking establishment; an off license and micropub hybrid, with a community feel, and to support other small producers within Sussex.”

The statement also said the business aims to employ local people.

“It would add a different dimension to the high street, which predominantly has a range of service led establishments such as food sales, mini-marts, hairdressers, estate agents, legal services and charity shops,” it said.

The statement added that the business would provide ‘a relaxed, safe, community meeting point, offering quality craft beer from other small local business’.

The business proposal said: “In lieu of building a brewery with an inhouse tap, we have elected to find a micropub venue in our community.

“It will enable us to deliver a premium product outside of the more commercial venue and give us a direct line to the end consumer.”

The business proposal said BN6 Craft Beer and Tap would offer: Hurst Brewery Cask fresh ale on three hand pumps, up to five guest keg beers on tap, a premium range of cider, wine and gin, and a small range of bar snacks.