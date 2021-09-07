Hassocks Goes Gold takes place across the village throughout September and shop owners have been asked to use a gold theme in their windows.

The initiative was created by Rachel BartlettBundy to raise awareness about the disease after her daughter Pearl died from Ewing’s sarcoma in 2017.

“This year’s theme is Golden Butterflies,” said Rachel, adding that the campaign is giving out golden posters, decorated by Hassocks children. These are available at [email protected]

The Mid Sussex Times has sponsored one of the giant gold bows for Hassocks Goes Gold 2021. Picture: Rachel Bartlett Bundy.

People can buy a gold ribbon and there are 131 giant gold bows to track down too, which have been sponsored by businesses, including the Mid Sussex Times (bow 105).

Most of the Giant Gold Bow Trail route is suitable for wheelchairs, with the exception of bows 96 to 104.

Cycling on the trail is also fine, except for in slim alleyways or near the railway track (bows 100-103).

People on the route are encouraged to look out for Hassocks Goes Gold stalls and to bring containers for blackberry picking. Walkers are asked to bring a litter bag to help keep Hasssocks tidy.

Rachel also encouraged people to vote for their favourite gold shop window display at bow 125.

All money raised goes to research treatments via Pearl Power.

Visit HassocksGoesGold on Facebook or email [email protected]