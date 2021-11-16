According to Statista, 11.6 million jobs were supported by the Government’s furlough scheme from April 2020 to August 2021. They now need to be funded from the businesses’ own finances.

Tim Rylatt, managing director at UK Growth Coach, said: “Small and medium sized businesses are the life blood of our communities and local economies. Without support and guidance, many of the jobs previously being supported by furlough will be made redundant.”

The speakers will be Tim Rylatt, Henry Laker from Growth by Design, Ellora Harper from Croner and Laura King from Virtual Assistant & Bookkeeping.

Tim Rylatt, managing director at UK Growth Coach, will be one of the speakers at the business event at Birch Hotel, Haywards Heath. Picture: Stephen Johnson.

All proceeds will go to Kangaroos charity.